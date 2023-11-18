Israel warns Palestinians in Khan Younis to relocate

Israel issued a fresh warning to Palestinians in the southern city of Khan Younis to relocate west out of the line of fire and closer to humanitarian aid in the latest indication that it plans to attack Hamas in southern Gaza after subduing the north. "We're asking people to relocate. I know it's not easy for many of them, but we don't want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire," Mark Regev, an aide to Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC on Friday.

Such a move could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south from the Israel i assault on Gaza City to relocate again, along with residents of the southern city of Khan Younis , worsening a dire humanitarian crisis. Khan Younis has a population of more than 400,000. Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip following a 7 October rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and dragged 240 hostages into the enclav





Read more: SBSNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Hamas: Three Palestinians killed in Israel strike on refugee campTensions are soaring in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces are battling militants in refugee camps; China has agreed to review punitive wine tariffs on Australian wine. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: 'Nowhere is safe': people in southern Gaza search rubble after airstrikesPeople sift through rubble of flattened buildings after Khan Younis hit by airstrikes

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Thousands of Palestinians flee south as Israel steps up Gaza City offensive7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Palestinians trapped in Gaza hospital dig mass grave as Israel encirclesPalestinians trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital are digging a mass grave to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement and say no plan is in place to relocate babies, despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Palestinians trapped in Gaza hospital dig mass grave as Israel encirclesPalestinians trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital were digging a mass grave on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement, and said no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Israel asks Egypt to allow Palestinians into Sinai for reliefMore than 400 foreign nationals and injured Palestinians have been able to leave the Gaza Strip. However, there are still thousands left behind trying to make it through the Rafah Crossing and into Egypt. Former Israel National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata said Israel has asked the civilian population of northern Gaza to move to the south.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »