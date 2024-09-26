Israel vows to continue 'full force' strikes on Hezbollah

Dimming hopes for a ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will continue striking Hezbollah “with full force” and will not stop until all of its goals are achieved. Israel carried out a new strike in the Lebanese capital, which it said killed a senior Hezbollah commander.
Just before his comments, the Israeli military said it killed a Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour, in an airstrike in the suburbs of Beirut. Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the claim of his death. The Health Ministry said two people were killed and 15 wounded in the strike. Israel hit 75 sites early Thursday across southern and eastern Lebanon, the military said. After the Beirut explosion, dozens of rockets were fired toward the northern Israeli city of Safed, with one hitting a street in a nearby town. In total, 175 projectiles were fired from Lebanon on Thursday, the military said. Most were intercepted or fell in open areas, some sparking wildfires.
One of Netanyahu’s far-right governing partners threatened to suspend cooperation with his government if it signs onto a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah – and to quit completely if a permanent deal is reached. It was the latest sign of displeasure from Netanyahu’s allies toward international ceasefire efforts.
Men share a scooter ride past a building damaged by a previous Israeli strike on a residential building in Tyre, Lebanon.Hezbollah has insisted it would halt its strikes only if there is a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has battled Hamas for nearly a year. That appears out of reach despite months of negotiations led by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.
Israeli leaders now say they are determined to drive Hezbollah from the border area to allow its citizens to return home. It says its escalated strikes across Lebanon the past week are targeting Hezbollah rocket launchers and other military infrastructure. Since Monday, strikes have killed more than 690 people in Lebanon, around a quarter of them women and children, according to local health authorities.
