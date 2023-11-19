Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement on Hostage Release

Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American officials said no deal had been reached yet. The hostage release could begin within the next several days, barring last-minute hitches, according to people familiar with the detailed, six-page agreement.

Under the agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages, of about 240, are released in groups every 24 hours. The pause also is intended to allow a significant amount of humanitarian aid in, the newspaper said, adding the outline for the deal was put together during weeks of talks in Qatar. But Netanyahu told a press conference on Sunday (AEDT): “Concerning the hostages, there are many unsubstantiated rumours, many incorrect reports. I would like to make it clear: as of now, there has been no deal





