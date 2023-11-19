Israel, US, and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement for Hostage Release

Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American officials said no deal had been reached yet. Tens of thousands of people marched for the sixth Sunday in a row from the State Library of Victoria through the streets of Melbourne in support of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong reacted cautiously to the reported temporary freeze in hostilities and declined to comment, as did her opposition counterpart Simon Birmingham. In a carefully worded statement issued late on Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said Australia had been clear about its support for humanitarian pauses of hostilities so food, water, medicine, fuel and other essential assistance could reach people and so civilians could reach safety





