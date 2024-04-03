Israel under pressure as drone attack kills aid workers in Gaza

Israel is facing international pressure to justify its conduct in the war in Gaza after a drone attack killed six foreign aid workers. The convoy of World Central Kitchen (WCK) was targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) despite being in touch with WCK and aware of their movements.

The bodies of the aid workers have been repatriated to their families, sparking outrage and calls for an arms embargo on Israel.

