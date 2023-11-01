Israel strikes Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza

Afghan refugees forced to flee PakistanSBS to show Men's FIFA World Cup for 10th timeFire crews battling dozens of fires in Queensland and New South WalesSix former Australian PM's sign letter in solidarity with Jewish and Palestinian communitiesRenters face tougher market as supply crunch bitesSign up now for the latest news from Australia and around the world direct to your inbox.

SKYNEWSAUST: IDF airstrike kills Hamas leader and other terrorists in Jabalia refugee campThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that their airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp resulted in the death of Hamas' main leader of combat, Ibrahim Biari, and several other terrorists. The attack also caused significant casualties among civilians, with the death toll expected to rise.

SBSNEWS: Israel confirms deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp, says top Hamas commander killedPalestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza.

