Israel says war with Hamas has reached next stage

NORMAN HERMANT, REPORTER: This is just some of the destruction now visible after an internet and mobile outage cut off Gaza from the outside world for much of the weekend.MOTAZ AZAIZA, PHOTOGRAPHER: The bombs still going on around, three towers got destroyed, and more.
LAZAR BERMAN, TIMES OF ISRAEL: With time, they'll start to take land, take territory and hold it. That's the only way to really find tunnels, find infrastructure, and eventually force Hamas fighters to come up and fight.
But after Hamas ruthlessly killed more 1400 Israelis in terror attacks, the country is in no mood to hold back. NORMAN HERMANT: But as Israel pushes forward, it’s losing ground when it comes to the perception of this war.Turkey’s President said he would proclaim Israel a war criminal for its actions in Gaza.LAZAR BERMAN: Especially after what happened on October 7th, I think Israelis are willing to suffer whatever the world has to say and, you know, the plenty of the Western world, the free world that is behind Israel. But even these votes at the UN are not going to change what Israel needs to do. headtopics.com
I think the goal of destroying Hamas is what people are determined to achieve. We're not determined to insist upon our rights to a life and safety from this organisation, then more Israeli civilians are going to be slaughtered.
NORMAN HERMANT: In this exchange on Saudi Al Arabiya news channel, former Hamas leader Khaled Mashel – who lives in Doha, Qatar - was pressed on the death toll in Gaza from Israel’s response to the groups’ attacks. headtopics.com
NORMAN HERMANT: Gonen Ben Itzhak spent a decade with the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service. GONEN BEN ITZHAK: Maybe they tried to push Hamas in a military way in order for Hamas to understand that they need to solve the hostages problem.