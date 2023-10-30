Israel says war with Hamas has reached next stage

NORMAN HERMANT, REPORTER: This is just some of the destruction now visible after an internet and mobile outage cut off Gaza from the outside world for much of the weekend.MOTAZ AZAIZA, PHOTOGRAPHER: The bombs still going on around, three towers got destroyed, and more.

LAZAR BERMAN, TIMES OF ISRAEL: With time, they'll start to take land, take territory and hold it. That's the only way to really find tunnels, find infrastructure, and eventually force Hamas fighters to come up and fight.

But after Hamas ruthlessly killed more 1400 Israelis in terror attacks, the country is in no mood to hold back. NORMAN HERMANT: But as Israel pushes forward, it’s losing ground when it comes to the perception of this war.Turkey’s President said he would proclaim Israel a war criminal for its actions in Gaza.LAZAR BERMAN: Especially after what happened on October 7th, I think Israelis are willing to suffer whatever the world has to say and, you know, the plenty of the Western world, the free world that is behind Israel. But even these votes at the UN are not going to change what Israel needs to do. headtopics.com

I think the goal of destroying Hamas is what people are determined to achieve. We're not determined to insist upon our rights to a life and safety from this organisation, then more Israeli civilians are going to be slaughtered.

NORMAN HERMANT: In this exchange on Saudi Al Arabiya news channel, former Hamas leader Khaled Mashel – who lives in Doha, Qatar - was pressed on the death toll in Gaza from Israel’s response to the groups’ attacks. headtopics.com

NORMAN HERMANT: Gonen Ben Itzhak spent a decade with the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service. GONEN BEN ITZHAK: Maybe they tried to push Hamas in a military way in order for Hamas to understand that they need to solve the hostages problem.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel has no choice but to destroy HamasThe Western world shirks difficult decisions out of misguided equivocating. Israel can have no such qualms. Read more ⮕

‘Iran is fuelling Hamas out of desperation’: Jordan Peterson on Israel-Hamas warPsychologist and public intellectual Jordan Peterson has revealed he suspects the unfolding Israel-Hamas war was provoked by Iran in order to derail the Abraham Accords. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: The victory Hamas has already wonHamas is not as exposed as the Islamic State — not even close. Hamas and its terrorists have held or expanded their popular support across the Muslim world. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Tanks on the ground: Israel enters ‘second stage’ of warIsraeli forces appeared to be holding positions inside northern Gaza on Sunday, as Benjamin Netanyahu declared the “second stage” of the country’s war to destroy Hamas had begun. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israel expands ground offensiveIsrael’s military said it had struck more than 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalatesIsrael has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕