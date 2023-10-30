Israel says tanks entering Gaza, as top international court warns over possible aid crimes

Israel signalled intent to encircle Gaza's main city on Sunday, publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave's western coast 48 hours after ordering expanded ground incursions across its eastern border. Israel's self-declared "second phase " of a three-week war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants had initially been kept from public view, with forces moving under darkness and a telecommunications blackout cutting off Palestinians.

Western countries have generally backed what they say is Israel's right to self-defence. But there has been mounting international outcry for a "humanitarian pause" to allow aid in.

