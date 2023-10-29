Israel says tanks entering Gaza, as top international court warns over possible aid crimes

Israel signalled intent to encircle Gaza's main city on Sunday, publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave's western coast 48 hours after ordering expanded ground incursions across its eastern border. Israel's self-declared "second phase " of a three-week war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants had initially been kept from public view, with forces moving under darkness and a telecommunications blackout cutting off Palestinians.

Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in coming days and Palestinian civilians should head to a "humanitarian zone" in the south of the tiny territory, said Colonel Elad Goren of Cogat, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians. Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, said on Sunday 8,005 people - including 3,324 minors - had been killed.

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of Gaza
The Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets.

