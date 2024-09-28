Israel Says It Killed Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Israel has killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful air strike in Beirut , dealing a heavy blow to the group as it reels from an escalating campaign of Israel i attacks. The Israel i military said on Saturday it had eliminated Nasrallah in the strike on the group’s central command headquarters in Beirut ’s southern suburbs on Friday. Hezbollah confirmed he had been killed, without saying how.

Hezbollah has made no mention of this. In Israel, air raid sirens sounded across the centre of the country - including Tel Aviv - and large bangs were heard after a missile was fired from Yemen and intercepted, according to the Israeli military. Hezbollah said in a statement that it would continue its battle against Israel “in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people”.

