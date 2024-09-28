Israel Says Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Is Dead

Hassan Nasrallah , leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah , is dead, Israel says. Israel 's military announced on Saturday evening that Nasrallah had been killed in a strike on Lebanon 's capital , Beirut , on Friday. " Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani wrote on X.

"During Hassan Nasrallah's 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities," the statement said. "He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered.

Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Israel Lebanon Beirut

