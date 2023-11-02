Israel’s widening war: US troop fears mount in Iraq

The attacks inside Iraq underline US fears that as Washington continues to give public support to Israel, American troops deployed in the Middle East face the risk of escalating attacks byIraq is a particular cause for concern because of the presence of Iran-backed militant groups that have become the dominant political and military forces in the country. There are also about 2500 US troops deployed in Iraq to train its security forces and assist in the fight against ISIS.

“The priority of this government and our security forces is to protect Iraq and make sure we stay out of this conflict.”by deploying ground forces, Iran-backed militant groups have escalated their attacks on Israeli positions.

President Joe Biden’s administration has already ordered all non-emergency US government personnel and family members to leave Iraq in a sign of a rapidly deteriorating security situation. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has also warned that “what we’re seeing is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region”.More than 8500 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Iraqi prime ministers have proved unable to rein in the militias’ mounting influence since they rose to prominence nearly a decade ago, when they mounted a collective defence against Isis militants. While some of the militia groups are well established, others operate in the shadows, such as the newly created Islamic Resistance of Iraq.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: US Vice President Kamala Harris Sends One-Word Message to Iran on Israel-Gaza ConflictUS Vice President Kamala Harris has advised Iran to stay out of the Israel-Gaza conflict with a simple message - 'Don't'. This statement was discussed by former Labor MP Michael Danby and Sky News contributor Kosha Gada, who emphasized the importance of delivering speeches with gravitas.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Israel says it thwarted drone and missile attack by Iran-backed Houthi groupThe Israel Defence Forces said that it had used its Arrow aerial defence system for the first time to successfully intercept a surface-to-surface missile.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: How Iran uses proxy forces across the region to strike Israel and USHezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad at core of Iran’s foreign policy, resisting US in Middle East while avoiding all-out war

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Anti-western alliance’: New ‘axis of evil’ emergingSky News host Sharri Markson says there is an “axis of evil” that has emerged in the world, which is an “anti-western alliance” between Iran, North Korea, Russia and China.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Hamas Israel: Yemeni militants launch fresh salvo at IsraelIran-backed groups harry Israel on four fronts: missiles fly over the Red Sea, fighting rages in Gaza, firefights go on in Lebanon and unrest dogs the West Bank.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Canary in the coal mine’: Jordan Peterson on rising anti-SemitismPsychologist and public intellectual Dr Jordan Peterson has alleged agents for Iran could be behind recent pro-Palestine rallies in major western cities during an interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕