Israel’s widening war: US troop fears mount in Iraq

The attacks inside Iraq underline US fears that as Washington continues to give public support to Israel, American troops deployed in the Middle East face the risk of escalating attacks byIraq is a particular cause for concern because of the presence of Iran-backed militant groups that have become the dominant political and military forces in the country. There are also about 2500 US troops deployed in Iraq to train its security forces and assist in the fight against ISIS.
“The priority of this government and our security forces is to protect Iraq and make sure we stay out of this conflict.”by deploying ground forces, Iran-backed militant groups have escalated their attacks on Israeli positions.
President Joe Biden’s administration has already ordered all non-emergency US government personnel and family members to leave Iraq in a sign of a rapidly deteriorating security situation. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has also warned that “what we’re seeing is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region”.More than 8500 people have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Iraqi prime ministers have proved unable to rein in the militias’ mounting influence since they rose to prominence nearly a decade ago, when they mounted a collective defence against Isis militants. While some of the militia groups are well established, others operate in the shadows, such as the newly created Islamic Resistance of Iraq.
