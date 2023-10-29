Israel's Prime Minister Warns of Second War of Independence

Israel's Prime Minister has issued another stern warning to his enemies stating the country is fighting its"Second War of Independence".

Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared to have launched his long-awaited, but rather subdued ground operation into Gaza falling short of labelling it an invasion. The IDF says it has carried out more than 450 attacks on Hamas targets including one of its headquarters and anti-tank fire positions.

The Palestinian Red Crescent claims to have received an evacuation order for a number of hospitals as the IDF conducts a number of raids in surrounding areas. According to local governments - more than 8,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have died since the conflict broke out more than three weeks ago. headtopics.com

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘ Israel i obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter Gaza Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israel i ground operation . Follow updates here. Read more ⮕