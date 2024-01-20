Israel's Limited Progress in Gaza Raises Doubts

After more than 100 days of war, Israel’s limited progress in dismantling Hamas has raised doubts within the military’s high command about the feasibility of achieving the country’s principal wartime objectives: eradicating Hamas and also liberating the Israeli hostages still in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has established control over a smaller part of Gaza at this point in the war than it originally envisaged in battle plans from the start of the invasion, which were reviewed byA funeral in the West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron for a soldier killed in Gaza.That slower-than-expected pace has led some commanders to privately express their frustrations over the civilian government’s strategy for Gaza and led them to conclude that the freedom of more than 100 Israeli hostages still in Gaza can be secured only through diplomatic rather than military mean





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deadly Drone Strike in Lebanon Raises Tensions in the Middle EastFollowing almost three months of war in Gaza, Israel's declared mission to destroy Hamas entered new territory on Tuesday when a deadly drone strike was carried out in Lebanon, allegedly on its behalf. The attack, which killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, threatened to further heighten tensions in the Middle East and underlined the risk of the Hamas-Israel war spreading well beyond the Gaza Strip.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza continues with increasing casualties195 people killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 55,243 since Israel's campaign against Hamas began. White House national security adviser and Israel's strategic affairs minister discuss planning for the aftermath of the conflict and efforts to bring home remaining hostages. Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank leaves six people dead and several others wounded.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas warThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Israel's War on Hamas to Last for Months, Says Military ChiefIsrael's military chief stated that the war on Hamas will continue for several months, as Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip escalate. The United Nations expressed concern over the increasing number of Palestinian casualties. The Israeli army urged civilians to evacuate the targeted area, but many claimed there was no safe place to go.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Dozens Killed in Gaza as Israel Suffers Heavy LossesDozens were killed in Gaza overnight in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, while Israel’s leaders acknowledged the “very heavy price” after 15 soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend. The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 60 people were killed and the toll was likely to rise.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Israel's Assault on Gaza Enters Third Month with High Civilian Death TollIsrael's war on Hamas in Gaza has been ongoing for three months, resulting in a high civilian death toll and widespread displacement. The conflict began with aerial bombings and escalated with a ground assault. Thousands of people have been killed or buried under rubble, and hunger is rampant due to the constriction of aid deliveries.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »