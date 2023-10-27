Israel’s ‘doll’ claim about dead boy

Four-year-old Omar Bilal al-Banna was killed on October 11 following an Israeli air strike on Zeitoun, east of Gaza City.

“Hamas is desperate!” the caption read, adding the militant group had “released a video showing a dead Palestinian baby. But wait for the catch. It’s not a real baby; it’s a doll”. “Hamas accidentally posted a video of a doll (yes a doll) suggesting that it was a part of casualties caused by an IDF attack,” it wrote, according to theBBC disinformation and social media correspondent Marianna Spring said the false claims around Omar’s death, as well as another boy in a similar case, is “emblematic of how the information war is playing out right now on social media” amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I chatted quite extensively to both of these photojournalists and they provided me with more details to corroborate the photo had been taken outside the morgue of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City,” she told“They gave me infromaiton about the man in the t-shirt who turned out to be one of the relatives of Omar.” headtopics.com

Ms Spring also confirmed Omar’s death with his mother, Yasmeen, who said lies about the “killing of children and innocent people are untrue and fake”. “Disinformation is at its most effective when it’s very emotive, when it makes us react,” she told the podcast.

