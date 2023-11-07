Israel plans to maintain control over Gaza after war with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel plans to have "overall security responsibility" in Gaza "for an indefinite period" after its war with Hamas and expressed openness to "little pauses" in the current fighting to facilitate the release of hostages. His comments, in an interview with American media offered the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the territory that is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

US police probe Jewish man's death in pro-Palestinian rally California police say they're investigating the death of a Jewish man after an incident at dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was called after a confrontation at the Sunday rallies in Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles. "Responding deputies located (Paul) Kessler, who was suffering from a head injury," a police statement said. "Witness accounts indicated that Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s).The 69-year-old died from his injuries Monday local time, authorities say.The crowd was majority pro-Palestinian but a small number of pro-Israel supporters had also turned up, according to a police officer quoted in the local Thousand Oaks Acorn newspaper. Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles president Rabbi Noah Farkas says Mr Kessler came from a family of philanthropist

