Israel orders al-Quds hospital in Gaza City to evacuate

The Israeli Defence Forces have issued an “urgent” order for civilians in the north of the besieged enclave to immediately relocate south as the fighting continues to escalate.

Red Crescent spokesman Raed al-Nims said there are patients are hooked up to life-support machines at the hospital and more than 12,000 displaced civilians are taking refuge there. “People are still there, and they will not leave. They have no place to go, as there is no safe place. At least, this is the safest place for them,” Al-Nims said, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Under International Humanitarian Law, healthcare must always be protected,” he said in a statement posted on X. The Israeli Defence Forces released images of its expanded military operation inside the besieged enclave, showing battle tanks and soldiers entering the rubble in urban areas. headtopics.com

One of the warehouses that has been ransacked in Central Gaza, Deir al-Balah, is where the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stores its supplies from the humanitarian convoys arriving from Egypt.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza”, Mr White said.

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

