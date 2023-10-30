Israel Launches Second Phase of Assault on Hamas in Gaza

Israel has now launched what it is calling the second phase of its assault to destroy Hamas in Gaza, a conflict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as his country’s “second war for independence.”the Gaza perimeter – probing, destroying tunnels and learning in close-quarter combat about the Palestinian fighters who shocked the world when they attacked Israel on October 7.

The Israel Defence Forces have released short black-and-white, ghostly video clips showing tanks, armoured bulldozers and troops on foot inside Gaza. Gaza is only 40 kilometres long and 9.6 kilometres wide. At present, Israeli troops are mostly operating at the very edges of the narrow enclave, in farm fields and emptied villages, and around the Erez Crossing in northern Gaza, said Michael Milshtein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at Tel Aviv University and former senior member at Israel Defence Intelligence.

“Following the identification, the soldiers confronted the terrorists, killing and injuring them,” the IDF spokesman said.Advertisement The prime minister said Israel’s objectives are clear, “to eradicate the military and governing capabilities of Hamas” and return home the 239 hostages believed to be held in the enclave. headtopics.com

But the IDF, he said, is also aware that the way Palestinian fighters engage with the IDF will provide clues as to “the ‘new Hamas’ - how it’s fighting, where it’s hiding, what capabilities, weapons, tactics it has.”

He said publicising the siege plan “scares and stresses Hamas leaders and will be a catalyst to bring about results.”

