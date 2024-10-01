Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Southern Lebanon

The Israel i military says it has started a 'limited' and localised ground operation in southern Lebanon .

So in terms of how far in to Lebanon the troops are going right now, the security official says: "You can imagine there are villages that are hundreds of metres from the border, you can imagine, there are also houses that are dozens of metres from the border," they said.The Israeli security official has been asked whether IDF tanks have rolled over the border and into Lebanon as part of the ground incursions.

They said there had not been any clashes with Hezbollah militants so far. That's at odds with information elsewhere today, which has described fierce fighting.They're reiterating ground raids have begun in Lebanon. They've described the incursions as "limited and localised". We've heard this already today.The Israel Defense Force is about to start a briefing. All the information is "on background".

He asked UN organisations and donor countries for "more support" to "provide basic assistance to displaced civilians" during the conflict. "The Army Command would like to clarify that the military units deployed in the south are repositioning some forward observation posts within their assigned sectors of responsibility., which destroyed them and caused extensive damage to neighboring houses and a car.

