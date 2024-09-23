Israel launches intense air strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah warning

Israel has launched intense air strikes across Lebanon after warning residents to avoid any house where Hezbollah was operating.By Kaitlin Easton

In his first statement since the IDF launched large-scale strikes in southern Lebanon, he told Israeli citizens that the country faced "complicated days" ahead."I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north — that is exactly what we are doing," he said in a message issued following a situational assessment at military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

In the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, thousands of Lebanese fled the south, and the main highway out of the southern port city of Sidon was jammed with cars heading toward Beirut."We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, affirm that this wide-scale barbaric aggression is a war crime," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the group reaffirmed "our solidarity… with our brothers in Hezbollah and the brotherly Lebanese people".

"The attacks that we saw on the communication devices, the pagers, followed by rocket attacks and rocket fire being exchanged on both sides … marks a real escalation," she said. According to NNA, the Islamic Resistance released a statement confirming it had launched rockets on Monday in support of Palestine and in response to strikes in Lebanon.At least 182 people were killed and 727 were wounded, including women, children and medics, in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Monday, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

"The sights now from south Lebanon are of secondary explosions of Hezbollah weapons, which are exploding inside houses. In every house we are attacking there are weapons," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

