Israel Launches Ground Operation Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israel i airstrike. Israel says it has launched a ‘limited’ ground operation targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon .Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israel i airstrike. Israel says it has launched a ‘limited’ ground operation targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon .
If confirmed, it marked the first strike on the overcrowded camp, Lebanon’s largest of several Palestinian camps, since hostilities broke out nearly a year ago.by an Israeli strike on Beirut on Friday, dealing a heavy blow to the militant group and raising fears that Israel might be preparing for a ground offensive in Lebanon, and that conflict could spread across the Middle East.belonging to Hezbollah members that killed dozens of people and injured thousands.
“This is what they have informed us that they are currently conducting, which are limited operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border,” the US state department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, told journalists. The towns of Marjayoun, Wazzani and Khiam – which sit in a series of interlocking valleys overlooked by steep slopes – were being shelled on Monday night.
The area, with its scattered villages, and scrubby landscape hiding bunkers and combat tunnels, has long been a base for Hezbollah fighters and was heavily fought over during the last war between Israel and Hezbollah 18 years ago. On Tuesday, reports emerged of US concern about Israel’s exit strategy in the wake of the ground operations. Jacob Magid, the Times of Israel US bureau chief, reported concern from the White House that the “IDF will get bogged down in the country or be drawn to expand the mission once it’s already in motion.”
