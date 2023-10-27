Sky News contributor Prue MacSween says Israel is losing the “propaganda war” against Hamas as pro-Palestinian rallies continue around the world calling for the genocide of Jewish people.

Tensions have heightened between Muslims and Jewish people across the world following Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas on October 7. “You’ve got journalists of all persuasions right around the world who are always so left-leaning have been anti-Israelis for years as we know who are developing a narrative that they believe is the right one,” she told Sky News host Peta Credlin.

“It took Israel a while to decide that they had to release these shocking, confronting images just to remind people that this was an attack on innocents. “Hamas engineered this, we all have sympathy for the Palestinians, who of course did vote for Hamas but are now captive victims of Hamas, and we know that there have not been any elections since.” headtopics.com

