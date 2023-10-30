Israel is in a war we ‘cannot afford it to lose’: Andrew Bolt

Israel is in a"war for its survival" against a terrorist group backed by regimes who hate the west and its freedoms, says Sky News host Andrew Bolt.Israel is in a"war for its survival" against a terrorist group backed by regimes who hate the west and its freedoms, says Sky News host Andrew Bolt.

“As Israel went in, rockets were fired at it from Lebanon, Yemen and Syria – all suspected from Iran-backed terrorists in those countries. Iran itself is threatening war. Russia last week hosted a Hamas delegation that asked it for help," Mr Bolt said.

“But that is not the whole nightmare for Israel – it faces other horrific challenges, and many of its soldiers could die, as will Palestinian civilians."FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson sits down with Andrew Bolt headtopics.com

Dr Peterson, a world-famous public intellectual, spoke with Mr Bolt as part of a wide-ranging exclusive interview on Sky News Australia. “Because I don’t think there is any security and safety in life apart from what you might garner around yourself if you lived an honest and productive life.”

He also discussed his new “motivational” ARC Conference and how the clinical psychologist, along with other headline speakers, will explore practical solutions to defining societal challenges.I24News Middle East Correspondent Ariel Oseran says the Israeli army is “slowly, gradually and quietly” beginning its ground invasion of Gaza. headtopics.com

Mr Oseran said on the northern border of Israel, there have been exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. “You have a wide array of different areas, different fronts that Israel’s engaged in, but obviously, the main front is the southern front and potentially the northern front, as well.”Former Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger has acknowledged the importance for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australia to establish international relationships.

FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson sits down with Andrew BoltRenowned clinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson has sat down with Sky News host Andrew Bolt to break down elements of the Israel-Hamas war, discuss safety, security, and freedom as well as highlight the importance of courage in today’s world. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕