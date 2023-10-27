Israel invasion on Gaza appears imminent as IDF ‘expanding’ ground operations

Residents in the Palestinian territory have had further resources cut off with a blackout on internet and mobile services reported by local telecommunications companies.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised press conference on Friday the Israeli ground troops were ready to march into Gaza.“In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening.Israel is ramping up its ground operations in preparation for an invasion into Gaza. Picture: Amir Levy/Getty Images
Resources like medical supplies and food in Gaza are beginning to wear thin with communications to the region recently cut off. "This was due to the continuous intensive bombardment that caused cutting off all remaining fibre routs that connect Gaza to the rest of the world. Worldwide internet monitor NetBlocks confirmed a "collapse in connectivity" in the Gaza strip amid reports of "heavy bombardment".
It is the biggest medical facility in Gaza with 1,500 beds and more than 4,000 staff and Mr Hagari claimed the terrorist group's extensive tunnel network is connected to the hospital. "Hamas uses Al Shifa Hospital as a shield for Hamas terror infrastructure, Hamas wages war from hospitals. By operating from this hospital Hamas not only endangers the lives of Israeli civilians but also exploits innocent Gazan civilians as human shields. Resources like food and medical supplies are running thin in Gaza which has just lost internet and telephone services.
"Hamas terrorists operate inside hospitals precisely because they know the IDF distinguishes between terrorists and civilians. Israel targets terrorists, Hamas targets Israeli civilians and Gazan civilians,"