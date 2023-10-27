Israel intensifies Gaza assault and severs communications across territory

Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up their operations in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s chief military spokesperson said late on Friday, amid exceptionally heavy bombing and a communications blackout across the embattled terrritory.City. The Red Crescent and other aid groups said they had lost all contact with their staff inside the besieged territory. The Palestinian phone service provider, Paltel, said its phone connections and internet services had been cut off.

The escalation came as the UN warned that basic services in Gaza had crumbled leaving people exposed to major outbreaks of disease with streets overflowing with sewage while food, water and medicine vanish.

I run the UN agency for Palestine refugees. History will judge us all if there is no ceasefire in Gaza | Philippe LazzariniThe IDF announcement came after Israel told its own population to brace for a protracted and gruelling full-scale ground offensive. It will last “a long time” and be followed by lower-intensity fighting as Israeli forces destroy “pockets of resistance”, the country’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, told reporters. headtopics.com

Israel stepped up the public relations battle when it accused Hamas of using the main hospital in Gaza as a shield for its tunnels and operations, raising fears it may become a target. Hamas official Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the movement’s political bureau, rebutted the claim and accused Israel of spreading lies as “a prelude to committing a new massacre against our people”.

In a separate development, hopes of negotiating releases for some of the dual-nationality hostages dimmed after Hamas said it viewed all its hostages as Israelis, whatever additional passports they held, and would not release any without a ceasefire. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Hamas Israel: Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in GazaDefence Minister Yoav Gallant said the aim of the pending ground offensive will be to destroy the vast network of tunnels used by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war latest updates: Israeli ground forces raided Hamas sites in Gaza during overnight incursion, IDF saysThe IDF says its ground forces made an incursion into the Gaza Strip overnight, attacking multiple Hamas targets before withdrawing back to Israel. Here are the latest Israel-Gaza updates. Read more ⮕

Israel army ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza StripIsraeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip as internet and mobile phone services were cut off in the besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

Israel army ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza StripIsraeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip as internet and mobile phone services were cut off in the besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

Israel army ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza StripIsraeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip as internet and mobile phone services were cut off in the besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

France’s Macron calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Israel-Gaza warFrench President Emmanuel Macron called Friday for a 'humanitarian truce' in the Hamas-Israel conflict to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, which is under heavy bombardment, and to expedite the release of hostages. Read more ⮕