Israel Intensifies Attacks on Lebanon After Killing Hezbollah Leader

Israel struck more targets in Lebanon on Sunday, pressing Hezbollah with new attacks after killing the Iran -backed group’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and a string of its other top commanders in an escalating military campaign.

Supporters of the group and other Lebanese who hailed its role fighting Israel, which occupied south Lebanon for years, mourned him on Sunday. Israel says its goal is to make its northern areas safe from Hezbollah rocket fire and to allow thousands of displaced residents to return, but its strikes have also had a devastating impact on civilians in Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes have killed a string of Hezbollah’s most senior commanders. On Sunday, Israel said it had killed Nabil Kaouk, a prominent Hezbollah leader, whose death Hezbollah confirmed.

