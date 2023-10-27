Israel increasing strikes ‘very significantly’

Extensive and intense bombing of the northern area of Gaza has been seen on Friday night, local time, while internet services have been cut.

A smoke plume ascending following Israeli bombardment over the northern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) But around 200 hostages remain in the Palestinian territory with just four freed. While multiple nations have pleaded for at least “humanitarian pauses” so the millions of Palestinians in Gaza can get access to food, water and international aid.

“We will continue to strike in Gaza City and around,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised address on Friday. An Israeli army M109 155mm self-propelled howitzer is deployed at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip near Sderot in southern Israel on October 27, 2023 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Jack Guez / AFP) headtopics.com

AFP journalists in Gaza confirmed they were only able to communicate in limited areas where they could connect to Israeli networks across the border. “The heavy bombardment in the last hour destroyed all remaining international routes connecting Gaza to the outside world,” Jawwal wrote on its Facebook page.

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Hamas Israel: Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in GazaDefence Minister Yoav Gallant said the aim of the pending ground offensive will be to destroy the vast network of tunnels used by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Pressure increases on Israel to release Gaza hostagesTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more. Read more ⮕

Arab nations condemn Israel’s Gaza assault during UN debateUS warned over ‘genocide in Palestine’, as foreign ministers challenge targeting of civilians and international law breaches Read more ⮕

Israel conducts targeted raid in northern Gaza overnightThe Israeli Defence Force has carried out a ground operation overnight in northern Gaza. Israeli troops and tanks entered Gaza targeting Hamas in preparation for the next stages of combat. The Israeli Defence Force have since withdrawn. A ground invasion has not been launched but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated it is likely. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli troops briefly raid Gaza to prepare for full invasionThe third Israeli raid since the war began came after more than two weeks of devastating airstrikes that have left thousands dead. Read more ⮕

Before and after: Satelite images show extent of Gaza damage from Israel's airstrikesIsrael has carried out thousands of airstrikes since the war erupted on October 7 following a cross-border ... Read more ⮕