Israel-Hamas war live: UN general assembly calls for immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza as Israel expands ground operation

Israel’s military has told international news organisations Reuters and Agence France Presse that it cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip. In a letter to the two news agencies, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was “targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza”, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations “in the vicinity of journalists and civilians”.

It noted that its high-intensity strikes on Hamas targets could cause damage to surrounding buildings and that Hamas rockets could also misfire and kill people inside Gaza. The letter concluded: Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees’ safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety. The IDF’s letter came after the news agencies had sought assurances that their journalists in Gaza would not be targeted by Israeli strikes.

