Israel-Hamas war live: Israel expands Gaza assault; Shani Louk, kidnapped from festival by Hamas, confirmed dead

South Africa on Monday called for the UN to deploy a rapid protection force to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip from further bombardment as Israel steps up its attacks. “Entire generations of families have been wiped out in Gaza over the last three weeks,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “The numbers of non-combatants killed, especially the numbers of children killed, requires that the world show that it is serious about global accountability,” it continued.

Reuters notes that in calling for a protection force, South Africa has gone further in its support for the Palestinians than most nations, some of which have called for a ceasefire, some of which have called for a “humanitarian pause” in hostilities. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is among those who have previously offered to help mediate in the conflict.

