Israel-Hamas war live: at least 195 killed in two days of strikes on Jabalia camp, says Hamas; Gaza tragedy ‘unprecedented’

They were met at Rafah by Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade staff, who provided assistance including onwards travel to Cairo. The group will be further supported with short term accommodation in Cairo and return flights to Australia on commercial airlines. Australia is providing ongoing support to 65 individuals, including Australians and their family members, who remain in Gaza and who have told us they want help to depart.

