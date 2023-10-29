Israel-Hamas war live: ‘Active investigations’ into alleged war crimes in Israel, Gaza and West Bank, ICC says

WHO ‘deeply concerned’ by report of evacuation warning to Gaza’s hospital as thousands of Gaza residents break into UN warehousesSave the Children: Number of children killed in Gaza in last three weeks surpassed annual number of children killed in war zones since 2019Photograph: ReutersInternational Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has visited the Rafah border crossing this weekend and said that the ICC has “active investigations ongoing in relation to the crimes, allegedly committed inIt’s...

The denial of aid, fuel and water is collectively punishing a people. Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives – and the lives of all people globally – matter equally. Earlier Saturday, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a pro-Palestinian protest that Israel is “an occupier”.

Mobs break into the Makhachkala airport, in Russia’s north Caucasus, looking to lynch Jews after rumors spread about the arrival of Jewish refugees from Israel.The press and the public don’t get a transcript; we get what the White House calls a readout, meaning what they present as their summary of the call. headtopics.com

The White House said: “They also discussed the importance of protecting civilian lives, respect for international humanitarian law, and ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza are not displaced to Egypt or any other nation.”

That’s what the US president discusses with the president who is not at war with anyone but, apparently, not with the prime minister who is at war. The United Nations General Assembly voted in 2012Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Joe Biden at a bilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on 16 July 2022.Joe Biden spoke by phone with Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning, the White House said. headtopics.com

Speaking to Reuters from Amman in Jordan, Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s director of communications, said the scenes at the warehouses and distribution centres showed people’s despair.

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza phone and internet cut off as Israel intensifies bombardmentIsrael knocks out territory’s communications as it says it is ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza; UN general assembly passes resolution calling for truce Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalatesIsrael has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕