Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’

Israeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants, the military said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign nationals and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza after more than three weeks under siege.

Pressing an offensive against Hamas militants, Israel has bombed Gaza by land, sea and air in its campaign to wipe out the Iran-backed Islamist group following the October 7 attacks. Israel said Hamas gunmen killed 1400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 hostages.

Israel said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabaliya, an area of Gaza that was set up as a refugee camp in 1948. Israel said the group had command centres and other “terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians”.The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a post on social media site X, said the agency had “serious concerns” that Israel’s “disproportionate attacks...

On Wednesday, Mr Biden was speaking to a crowd of supporters in Minneapolis about his reasons for running for president in 2020 when a woman got up and yelled: “Mr President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire.”

Mr Biden said he understood the emotions motivating the demonstrator, who was quickly shouted down by others in the room and removed. He said, when asked, that a pause “means give time to get the prisoners out.” White House officials later clarified he meant hostages and humanitarian aid.

