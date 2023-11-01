Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu is an albatross around Joe Biden’s neck

The problem with Biden’s bear-hug strategy is that he has no veto on the Israeli prime minister’s actions.AP Were it not for Israel’s discredited leader, Biden’s strategy would be reasonable. Israel feels wounded and threatened; public hectoring by its chief supporter in Washington would only deepen that sense of isolation; that in turn would raise the likelihood that Israel would take blind measures that would further damage its security.
Biden’s staff say his approach is working even though it will be hard to convince the world of that. But their rationale is deteriorating. The case for a sterner Biden approach is made by Netanyahu nearly every day. Last week, Netanyahu cited the prophecies of Isaiah in defence of the coming war.
From Biden’s point of view, such imagery is disastrous. More than 3000 Palestinian children are estimated to have died already and that toll is set to grow.But in crisis there is opportunity. Biden has reiterated that America’s goal remains the two-state solution. On the theory that it is darkest before dawn, Hamas’ barbaric slaughter and Israel’s retaliatory actions have reinforced the case that only a Palestinian state can guarantee Israel’s security.
One of the reasons Israel’s security services were caught napping on October 7 is because the IDF’s forces were focused on the occupied West Bank. Over the past two years the territory has endured its worst violence since the end of the second intifada in 2005, as Israeli troops have launched almost daily raids.
