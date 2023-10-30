Israel Hamas war: Arnold Bloch Leibler cuts ties with arts collective over anti-Israeli banners

Storied Australian law firm Arnold Bloch Leibler has severed all ties with Melbourne arts precinct Collingwood Yards after a banner-making session produced signs calling for Israel’s destruction.

Another banner read: “From the river to the sea”, a decades-old chant that calls for the creation of a Palestinian state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, which currently includes Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.and forced Collingwood Yards to issue a statement saying it “unequivocally does not tolerate hate speech or antisemitism in any form”.

ABL joined Collingwood Yards as a founding partner in 2021 and has since donated more than $1 million in pro bono legal advice as well as cash donations and partners to serve on the board.When asked about ABL’s concerns on Monday, Collingwood Yards acting chief executive Nail Aykan said the lack of reference to the Hamas attack was because of the statement’s word count. headtopics.com

However, it is understood the statement, which was authored by Mr Aykan and approved by the board, was reviewed by ABL’s lawyers and media team, which advised on more appropriate wording. “From what I understand, one of my partners was asked for advice on the appropriate wording of a statement you planned to issue in response to the banner.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel has no choice but to destroy HamasThe Western world shirks difficult decisions out of misguided equivocating. Israel can have no such qualms. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: The victory Hamas has already wonHamas is not as exposed as the Islamic State — not even close. Hamas and its terrorists have held or expanded their popular support across the Muslim world. Read more ⮕

‘Iran is fuelling Hamas out of desperation’: Jordan Peterson on Israel-Hamas warPsychologist and public intellectual Jordan Peterson has revealed he suspects the unfolding Israel-Hamas war was provoked by Iran in order to derail the Abraham Accords. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalatesIsrael has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalatesIsrael has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalatesIsrael has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕