Israel-Hamas: US strikes Iran-linked targets in Syria

| Two US fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria on Friday in retaliation for attacks on US forces by Iranian-backed militia as concerns grew that the Israel-Hamas conflict may spread in the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel’s offensive against Hamas did not stop, the United States would “not be spared from this fire”.The US airstrikes took place near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq, and were carried out by two F-16 fighter jets using precision munitions, a US defence official said.

“These Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop,” Mr Austin said. “We do not seek to widen the conflict nor escalate it,” a senior US defence official also said.Mr Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House also said. headtopics.com

Israel has bombarded the densely populated Gaza Strip following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communities. Israel says Hamas killed some 1400 people including children, and took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants and older adults.

Israel said on Friday that its fighter jets had struck three senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, part of the Gaza City Brigade. Israel said the three commanders had played a significant role in the October 7 attack on Israel.Palestinian militants also clashed with Israeli troops in at least two areas of the Gaza Strip, Hamas-affiliated media reported. headtopics.com

Unlike in the Security Council where resolutions on Gaza aid failed this week, no country holds a veto in the General Assembly. Resolutions are non-binding, but carry political weight.

