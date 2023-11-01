Israel-Hamas: Second terror commander dead as more airstrikes hit Gazan refugee camp

"The IDF has been urging Gazans in this neighborhood to evacuate as part of its efforts to mitigate harm to civilians. The IDF continues to call on all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to evacuate southwards to a safer area." Palestine said "dozens of people were killed and wounded".It comes after the first airstrike one day earlier, which left 50 dead and 150 others injured, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Hamas Israel: Yemeni militants launch fresh salvo at IsraelIran-backed groups harry Israel on four fronts: missiles fly over the Red Sea, fighting rages in Gaza, firefights go on in Lebanon and unrest dogs the West Bank.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: The Threat of Hamas Tunnels in the Israeli-Hamas ConflictThe Israeli military faces a significant challenge in its war with Hamas as the militant group has built an extensive network of tunnels beneath Gaza. These tunnels provide hiding places for militants, rocket arsenals, and hostages, making it difficult for the Israeli military to gain an advantage. Tunnel warfare poses risks due to the opportunities for ambush and the ability of militants to attack from behind.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕