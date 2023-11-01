Israel Hamas LIVE updates: Australians escape Gaza

Chalmers will warn that Australia cannot reach its net-zero emissions targets without more robust interventions from government. In the speech to The Australian-Melbourne Institute Economic and Social Outlook conference on Thursday he will flag a “uniquely Australian” revamp of industry policy. “We know further action is required to meet our targets, and ensure affordability, reliability and emissions reduction,” he will say.

