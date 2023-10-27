Israel-Hamas: Futile search for safe ground in Gaza

| Khaled Ashqar could no longer outrun death. A week into the war, he quickly packed a few necessities and took his family south from Gaza City.

The blast punched through the front of the building. His wife was struck in the head by shrapnel, said Ashqar, who asked that his media outlet not be identified to protect his family’s privacy. She was dead before reaching the hospital.by phone. “It’s something that’s happened to all Gazan people here,” he said, “to all Gazan families.

Some Gazans heeded the warning while others stayed put amid outcry from international rights groups over Israel’s demands. This week, almost two-thirds of the casualties from Israeli strikes were in the southern part of the enclave, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday.. In attempts to counter questions about the body count in Gaza, the Gaza Health Ministry released a document on Thursday that it said contained names and other details of those killed. headtopics.com

That day, an Israeli strike killed at least eight people and destroyed the only remaining bakery in Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Gaza’s government press office. Early in the war, Ashqar also fled his home in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood for his sister’s house. He thought, based on past wars, that she was in a relatively safe part of Gaza City. It wasn’t. Days later, he took his family south. He and his wife and children tried living in Khan Younis in an apartment built by Qatar after Israel’s 2014 war in Gaza. They fled three days later, after an Israeli strike hit next door, Ashqar said.

