Israel-Hamas escalation could keep interest rates ‘higher for longer’

Fund managers have warned of the potential for the Israel-Hamas conflict to spiral into a wider regional war, a scenario that could send oil prices soaring and inflict a major shock on a global economy already straining under higher interest rates.

Magellan portfolio manager Nikki Thomas said she thought there was a higher than 50/50 chance of the conflict worsening, which could occur by Israel’s military moving into Gaza, which would likely spark more attacks on Israel’s north from militant group Hezbollah.

“So you suddenly get the US entering a war, which means you then have Iran entering the war, and this escalates to something really nasty.” “I don’t want to scare people, and we shouldn’t panic, but risk is elevated in markets at the moment and I think we’ve got to be really cautious about how this plays,” Thomas said on a panel session moderated by this masthead. headtopics.com

On top of the heightened geopolitical risks, Mitchell said the economic environment was also weak, as central banks around the world raise interest rates. “We’re facing a weaker economic environment, even setting aside what’s happening in the Middle East,” he said.

Magellan, Antipodes and Holwesko all manage money for Future Generation, an investment manager that gives investors access to portfolios managed by a group of fund managers, who are working pro bono, with 1 per cent of its assets given to charities. headtopics.com

brisbanetimes

