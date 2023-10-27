Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israeli army steps up Gaza Strip ground operations; US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria

White House spokesman John Kirby said he had seen reports about Israel expanding its ground operations in Gaza but would not comment on that.Kirby said the US supports a pause in Israeli military activity in Gaza to get humanitarian aid, fuel and electricity to civilians there.

Kirby also said that if getting more than 200 hostages abducted by Hamas out of Gaza requires a localised temporary pause, then the United States is in support of thatJordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has responded to Israel’s claim it will expand its ground military operations, saying the result will be a “humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come”.

Israel army ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza StripIsraeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip as internet and mobile phone services were cut off in the besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

