Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: IDF makes ‘biggest incursion yet’ into Gaza as death toll continues to rise

Good morning. It’s Aisha Dow here. There have been some developments overnight in the conflict in Gaza and Israel. Here’s a summary of where things stand.It’s close to 11pm in the affected region.Israeli ground forces mounted their “biggest incursion yet” into Gaza overnight, blowing up buildings in preparation for a full ground invasion.

Gaza’s health ministry said that 7028 Palestinians, including 2913 children, have now been killed in retaliatory air strikes, which continued yesterday.A spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes.We’ll bring you more information as the morning progresses.

Israel Hamas: Benjamin Netanyahu vows inquiry into Hamas attacks, but war comes firstIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted he has questions to answer over the October 7 terror attacks on his people. Read more ⮕

Hollywood’s biggest names split over the Israel-Hamas warCate Blanchett, Gal Gadot and Mark Ruffalo are some of the stars who have signed competing open letters about the war, pointing to a growing schism within Hollywood. Read more ⮕

Israel Hamas attacks: These enemies of Israel have just met to ’plot victoryA photo of the meeting between Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad shows the men seated beneath framed portraits of Iran’s supreme leaders. Read more ⮕

Hamas claims ‘almost 50’ Israeli hostages killed in IDF airstrikesA Hamas military official Abud Obaida has released a statement claiming “almost 50” Israeli hostages being held in Gaza have been killed in IDF airstrikes. Read more ⮕