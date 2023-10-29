Israel-Hamas conflict LIVE updates: Anti-Israel demonstrators at Russian airport; aid arrives in Gaza; death tolls continues to climb

Sderot, Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his nation’s military has begun a new phase in its battle against Hamas, declaring that Israel is fighting a second war for independence in its bid to crush the terror group while urging his citizens to prepare for a drawn-out conflict.The fractures in the Middle East continued to expand on Sunday.

Highlighting the new phase of attacks, the Israeli military released grainy images showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of Gaza, many apparently near the border. It now appears Israel will conduct a staged escalation on the ground in Gaza, instead of the sudden and overwhelming offensive many had expected.Israeli airstrikes hit areas around Gaza’s largest hospital, destroying roads leading to the Shifa facility, which has sheltered Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombardment.

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza phone and internet cut off as Israel intensifies bombardmentIsrael knocks out territory’s communications as it says it is ‘expanding’ ground operations in Gaza; UN general assembly passes resolution calling for truce Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalatesIsrael has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalatesIsrael has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas updates live: Israel sends ground forces into Gaza Strip as war escalatesIsrael has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, sending in group troops and stepping up air attacks. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕