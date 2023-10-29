Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Anti-Israel demonstrators at Russian airport, aid arrives in Gaza, death tolls continues to climb

Here’s a little more on the situation from the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region, where hundreds of people are on the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner coming from Tel Aviv, .Authorities on Sunday, local time, closed the airport in Makhachkala, capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility.There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

Video on social media showed some in the crowd on the landing field waving Palestinian flags.The Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said all aircraft bound for Makhachkala, in the region of Dagestan, were diverted to other airports.Israel urged Russian authorities on Sunday to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following media reports of potential reprisals by pro-Palestinian protesters in Dagestan.

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaExplosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall, largely cutting it off from the outside world.

