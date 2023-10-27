Israel Hamas: Australians urged to leave Lebanon as risk of wider conflict grows

The government has urged Australians in Lebanon to consider leaving now to avoid getting trapped if the Israel-Hamas crisis erupts into a broader conflict, as security agencies warn the deteriorating situation in the Middle East could trigger violence without warning in Australia.
About 15,000 Australians live in Lebanon, where officials fear the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread due to the presence of the Hezbollah militant group.The federal government has been told low-level fighting between Hezbollah – an anti-Israeli militant group, based in Lebanon – and Israel risks dramaticallyin the conflict, three weeks after Hamas militants attacked Israel from the Palestinian territory of Gaza on October 7.
“If there are Australians who are in Lebanon right now who feel that they want to leave, they should, and they should take what commercial options are available to them,” Mr Marles said.National security officials are ready for a quick response to an escalation of the conflict, including using two additional Royal Australian Air Force planes and support troops already in the Middle East, and are ready to conduct security assessments of individuals flying back to Australia as required. headtopics.com
In 2006, the government evacuated more than 5000 Australians from Lebanon amid a war between Israel and Hezbollah. This week, only about 500 Australians have registered with DFAT.on Friday offered support for plans by a local council in his Sydney electorate to fly the Palestinian flag, saying Palestinian Australians had not had their grief acknowledged in an equal way during the fighting.
Canterbury-Bankstown Council members voted to fly the Palestinian flag until a ceasefire was declared.“We need to be able to distinguish, in the debate in Australia, between Hamas and Palestinians. There have been too many occasions where the two have been conflated,” Mr Burke told ABC radio. headtopics.com