Israel-Gaza war: UN general assembly calls for ‘immediate, durable humanitarian truce’

The motion drafted by Jordan is not binding, but carries political weight, reflecting the degree to which the US and Israel are isolated internationally, which is holding around 220 civilian hostages who were seized during the devastating 7 October attacks. But it calls for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians illegally held captive and demands their safety and humane treatment, and condemns attacks on both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

It passed with 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained, and 14, including Israel and the United States, voted against. Following pressure from the US and Canada, an attempt to condemn Hamas by name, and demand an immediate release of hostages was passed by 88 to 55, but failed to win the required two-thirds majority.

Jordan had originally demanded an immediate ceasefire, but in a bid to maximise support, amended the draft by calling for an immediate durable and sustainable humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities. headtopics.com

It is the first time the UN has come to a collective view on the Middle East crisis, after four attempts to reach a common position on the smaller 15-strong UN Security Council failed due to vetoes being wielded either by Russia or the US.

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets.

