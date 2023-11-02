Israel-Gaza war live updates: Penny Wong calls for humanitarian pause', saying Israel must follow 'rules of war'

"I am very happy with the win but I haven't been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy," the three-time grand slam finalist said. MSF said in a statement more than 20,000 injured people remained in Gaza with limited access to healthcare due to the siege.

Ms Wong said that while Israel has a right to defend itself, it also has an obligation to follow international law. "All of these challenges do not lessen Israel's obligation to observe international law and the rules of war. Even in war, there are rules.one of the Australians still stuck in Gaza

"I'm so relieved and grateful this cohort was able to cross. They have been supported by a staff in Egypt, transborder to Cairo and travel arrangements are being made for them to get home free of charge," she said.

"They had a seven journey which is pretty tiring. I asked about the health of all the Australians, he said that people seemed in good health and were relieved but we are insuring anyone who needs medical attention will receive it. "

Israel said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia, Gaza's biggest refugee camp. “These two attacks follow 25 days of ongoing bombardment that have reportedly resulted in more than 3,500 children killed – not including today’s deaths – and over 6,800 children reportedly injured.As we reported earlier,

However, this is disputed by Israel's military which confirmed the missile launch but said its aircraft suffered "no damage".

