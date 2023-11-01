Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossing

If you have any more questions we didn't get to, please feel free to leave them in the comments so we can revisit another day.The United States has repeatedly said that Israel has a right to defend itself and Israel has its iron-clad support in the war.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health says more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, including more than 3,500 children. The United States also helped broker a deal with Egypt and Israel, to see small amounts of humanitarian aid allowed to pass into Gaza, through the Egypt border crossing.An Egyptian security source has told Reuters that up to 500 foreign passport holders will pass from Gaza into Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Wednesday.

"When this crisis is over, there has to be a vision of what comes next. And in our view, it has to be a two-state solution," he said. On a personal note, I have spoken with a lot of people inside Gaza over these last few weeks, who say they are appalled at the atrocities that Hamas committed on October 7. But there are also people inside Gaza who do support Hamas' attack.

This time around, people in Israel and in Gaza are using these channels to share their voices and their views to the world. And in this way, a lot of people around the world are able to understand and connect with what's happening here, in a way that would have been different years ago.

My advice for anyone confused about this is to seek out information from reputable news sources and trusted groups on the ground. We are bound by media rules, that means we have stringent fact-checking processes in place.

