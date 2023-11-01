Israel-Gaza war live updates: Australian government confirms 20 Australians have fled Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing

It is the first time the border crossing has been open for foreign passport holders to leave Gaza since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.ABC's Middle East Correspondent Allyson Horn says 88 Australian citizens, permanent residents and their families have been stuck inside Gaza for more than three weeks "in what has been described as living hell".

Today, for the first time since the Israel-Gaza war broke out, the Rafah border crossing was opened for foreign passport holders to leave."The Australian authorities have confirmed to us that 23 people registered to them, including 20 Australians, have successfully now crossed over from Gaza into Egypt.

"They say those people are now being assisted with onward travel, but, of course, that means that there are dozens of Australians who are still stuck inside Gaza. "I spoke with one man today who actually tried to go to the Rafah crossing today. He went there with his wife. He is an Australian passport holder. His wife has an Australian visa.

"He said when he went to Rafah, but because his wife didn't have an Australian passport, they were told that they were not allowed to cross." Horn says she also spoke to Australians who haven't even been able to make the journey to the Rafah crossing because it was too dangerous or they couldn't find any transport.The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) says 20 Australian citizens and three other people registered with the government were able to leave Gaza.

