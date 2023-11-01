Israel-Gaza war live updates: 20 Australians flee to Egypt through Rafah border crossing, Australian government confirms

The UN chief also reiterated his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages taken from Israel by Hamas during its surprise attacks on October 7, Dujarric said. At least 49 medical evacuees arrived in Egypt, the governor of Egypt's North Sinai province told reporters.Nahed Abu Taeema, director of Gaza's Nasser Hospital, told Reuters that the evacuees would include 19 critically injured patients from his hospital, including children, who require advanced surgeries.

A diplomatic source briefed on Egyptian plans said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would be evacuated from Gaza over about two weeks.As late as yesterday, the US was blaming Hamas for preventing foreign nationals from getting out of Gaza.This is what US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said when asked about that here in Washington earlier:

"And we are appreciative of the work the government of Qatar has done, as they have done with securing the release of hostages." But he said officials were in contact with about 400 Americans who, along with about 600 family members, wanted to leave."We expect exits of US citizens and foreign nationals to continue over the next several days."The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, also known as UNRWA, says the number of its workers killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza now stands at 70.

In a statement that followed, Lazzarini reiterated UNRWA’s call for fuel to enter Gaza and for a humanitarian ceasefire.

