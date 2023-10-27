Israel-Gaza war latest updates: Israeli forces conduct another ground raid in Gaza ahead of expected invasion

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onIsraeli forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a second ground raid into Gaza in as many days and struck targets on the outskirts of Gaza City, the military has said, as it prepares for a widely expected ground invasion of the territory.The Israeli military said ground forces raided inside Gaza, striking dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours.

The Israeli military said an airstrike killed one of two masterminds of the October 7 massacre, Shadi Barud, the head of Hamas' intelligence unit.A missile launched as part of fighting between Hamas militants and Israel struck an Egyptian resort town about 220 km from the Gaza Strip early on Friday, Egypt's Al Qahera News reported, citing sources.

But its proximity to the front line has exposed it to risks. On October 22, several Egyptian border guards were injured after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank. Israel apologised for the incident.US President Joe Biden ordered fighter jets to strike two weapons and ammunition facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs.

These attacks have fanned concerns that the war between Hamas and Israel may spill out into a wider regional conflict. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Lebanon's Hezbollah are all backed by Tehran. The Pentagon has said that the facilities in eastern Syria that were struck have been used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and the Israeli military cast doubt on death toll figures issued by authorities in Gaza. US troops have been attacked at least 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria in the past week, the Pentagon added.

In a comment posted on social media before Mr Kirby spoke, an aide to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi disputed Mr Biden's account. Mr Burke said the decision recognised Palestinian grief in the community, and said there was previously nowhere in Australia where those colours were being acknowledged as "worthy of grieving".

